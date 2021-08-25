Pilgrim’s to host vaccination clinic, give away free meat for a year

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Pilgrim’s Broadway announced Wednesday it will hold a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic and give away free meat for a year to one lucky winner who gets vaccinated.

In partnership with Walgreens, Pilgrim’s says the clinic will be held on Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Plains District Community Center, located at 223 McCauley Ave., Timberville.

As part of Pilgrim’s goal to vaccinate Americans in the rural communities where the company operates, it is awarding one winner who receives their first vaccine at the clinic with free beef, pork and chicken to feed a family of four for a year. Attendees can also enjoy free snacks and activities.

“We invite our community members to come out and do their part in the fight against Covid-19,” said Graham Nesselrodt, Pilgrim’s Broadway complex manager. “This vaccination clinic is a great opportunity to show your loved ones and neighbors you care with the added bonus of a chance to win free meat for a year.”

Pilgrim’s says it has promoted vaccination among its workforce of more than 31,000 U.S. employees with great success. The company’s vaccination program includes onsite clinics, paid time off, a $100 incentive bonus and a multi-lingual education campaign.

Pilgrim’s says it aims to help raise local community vaccination rates to help safeguard its hometowns across the country.

The Pilgrim’s “Your Shot at Free Meat for a Year” sweepstakes campaign builds on the company’s Hometown Strong initiative, a $20 million investment in local communities where Pilgrim’s operates. Learn more here.

