Ratke working to add more distance as he closes in on record

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke is still working to improve.

Ratke, who is preparing for his sixth season with the Dukes, has already put together a storied career. He holds the JMU and Colonial Athletic Association records for career field goals (72) and points scored (392). He’s close to becoming the FCS all-time field goal record-holder. Ratke needs just four more field goals to break the record of 75 held by Montana’s Dan Carpenter.

While Ratke has been a reliable kicker for the Dukes, he hasn’t a made a lot of long field goals. His career long is 48 yards but he says he spent time in the offseason working to add distance to his kicks.

“I feel like anywhere from 52 (yards) and in, I’d want to go out for. 53 (yards) maybe,” said Ratke. “If we’re in that situation, I’d want to go out and kick that.”

Ratke added: “I’ve definitely been trying to add distance and I have worked with some kicking coaches and things like that to try and improve and just more accurate.”

Throughout his career, Ratke has an accuracy rate of nearly 85% on field goals and his head coach recently praised the veteran kicker for his performance in JMU’s intrasquad scrimmage last Friday night.

“I thought special teams overall was good and Ratke made some long field goals tonight,” said Cignetti, following Friday’s practice.

Ratke is coming off the 2021 FCS spring season in which he was perfect by nailing 14-of-14 field goal attempts. He’s also knocked through 176 PATs during his JMU career.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.