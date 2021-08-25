Registration opens for ‘Sports Bowl’ For Kids’ Sake 2021 in Harrisonburg, Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County is gearing up for this year’s Bowl for Kids’ sake.

The organization announced registration is open for teams to bowl in October either in-person at Valley Lanes in Harrisonburg or virtually.

This year’s theme is “Sports Bowl” where you’re encouraged to dress in your favorite team jersey or attire.

There will be 1.5 hour bowling time slots on Friday, Oct. 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Then, more opportunities on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. -10:30 am, 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m, 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m. - 4:30 pm and 5 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.

The minimum fundraising amount is $50 for adults and $25 for youth/students.

For teams choosing to bowl virtually, an inflatable bowling set will be provided to use to “warm up” or bowl remotely. Masks will be required for in-person attendenance at Valley Lanes, with bowling happening at every other lane with 30 minutes between bowling time periods.

The Bowl For Kids’ Sake event is a critical fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County as the event covers up to 20% of costs associated with one-on-one mentoring services to more than 200 local youth facing challenges.

To register and learn more, visit BBBSBowl.com.

