Sentara RMH on safe routes to school program
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -
WHSV has partnered with Sentara RMH to better educate you on health topics. This week, Eric King, spoke on a program called Safe Routes to school. It encourages safe and active transportation for kindergarten through 8th-grade students in Harrisonburg Public Schools.
For more information, you can visit Sentara’s website.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.