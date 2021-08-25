Advertisement

Sentara RMH on safe routes to school program

The Safe Routes to School program encourages children to walk or bike to school for multiple...
The Safe Routes to School program encourages children to walk or bike to school for multiple benefits.(WHSV)
By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

WHSV has partnered with Sentara RMH to better educate you on health topics. This week, Eric King, spoke on a program called Safe Routes to school. It encourages safe and active transportation for kindergarten through 8th-grade students in Harrisonburg Public Schools.

For more information, you can visit Sentara’s website.

