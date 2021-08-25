SNP holds public meeting to discuss proposed fee increases

SHENANDOAH NATIONAL PARK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park (SNP) staff held an online public meeting Tuesday evening to discuss three proposed fee increases for park activities and to take questions and comments from the community.

The first proposal is to increase campground fees from $15 or $20 to $30 per individual site which would go into effect in 2022.

Park Superintendent Patrick Kenney said those prices haven’t changed in about 15 years.

Another proposal is to require a permit with a fee for backcountry camping that would be implemented in 2023.

Lastly, the park is looking at a pilot project at Old Rag Mountain which would cap the number of daily tickets to the hike. Kenney said they heard through visitors that Old Rag is too busy and he said it may not be able to sustain it’s current pace.

The proposal would start at 800 tickets per day and the pilot period is from March through November 2022.

One community member asked if there was an option to not increase fees at all.

Kenney said these are just proposals right now, but the price of maintaining the park just keeps going up and revenue from the fees will go toward the upkeep of the park.

“We take this very seriously. We recognize fees are a tough issue, but the reality is our budget has been flat since 2010 as far as our operational budget. Our costs keep going up in the park just like our operational cost of running our household keeps going up,” Kenney said.

SNP is looking to hear feedback from the community.

You can find more information on submitting a comment here. Submissions are due September 16.

There will be another online public meeting on the same topic this Thursday at 3 p.m.

