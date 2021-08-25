Advertisement

VDOT holds public meeting about expanded I-81 at Staunton

A picture of what three lanes for traffic in each direction would look like on I-81 outside Staunton.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is in the early stages of designing an expanded Interstate 81 and they’re getting feedback from the public.

A meeting Tuesday night at the VDOT office in Staunton specifically addressed adding a third lane in both directions where I-81 and I-64 come together at Staunton four miles up to Exit 225.

VDOT I-81 Program Delivery Director Dave Covington says there’s a lot of congestion right between Staunton’s first two exits where people are changing lanes.

“We’ve also seen more of a perpetual congestion that we didn’t see years ago,” stated Covington. “There’s just more vehicles on the road. Obviously, we have a lot of trucks which complicates things.”

Construction is still 3-4 years out. To learn more about the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program, go to improve81.org.

