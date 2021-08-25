VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police reports that at 5:39 p.m. on Aug. 19, officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on Deerfield Valley Rd. a quarter mile north of Buckeye Ln.

VSP says a 2014 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck was traveling north on Deerfield Valley Rd. when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, traveled across the center line and struck an oncoming 2019 Ford Superduty truck.

The impact of the crash caused the Ford to overturn.

The driver of the Honda, 82-year-old Barbara A. Counts of West Augusta, Va., was transported to University of Virginia Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries Monday. VSP says she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford, Lester G. Sisler, 38, of West Augusta, Va., was transported for treatment of serious injuries. VSP says he was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

