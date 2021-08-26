HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Petersburg.

The Vikings are preparing for year two with Donny Evans as head coach. Evans took over the program last fall but didn’t have an opportunity to work with the team in the offseason due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It did feel good to be with the guys all offseason (in 2021),” said Evans. “Last year, when I got hired, I didn’t meet the guys until the very first day of practice. Didn’t know none of them. This year we are just looking forward to these guys coming out and competing.”

Petersburg has only two seniors on the squad this fall: Quarterback/safety Cody Nuzum and offensive lineman Levi Alexander. They both say having the chance to work with Evans in the offseason this year has paid off.

“I think we have definitely come together as a team,” said Nuzum. “And becoming closer with (Evans) was definitely a big part of making us better as a team.”

Alexander added: “It’s been really good, like considering what we had last year, you know. This year has been so much better being a lot more fluent and not having so many bumps in the road.”

20-Yard Dash: Petersburg

2020 Record: 5-4 Overall (Missed Class A state playoffs

Head Coach: Donny Evans

Player to Watch: Cody Nuzum (QB/S)

2021 Schedule

8/27 - vs. Berkeley Springs

9/3 - vs. Buffalo

9/10 - at Pendleton County

9/17 - vs. Pocahontas County

9/24 - vs. Moorefield

10/1 - at Philip Barbour

10/8 - vs. Hampshire

10/22 - at Clear Spring (MD)

10/29 - at Tucker County

11/5 - vs. East Hardy

