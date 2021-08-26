Advertisement

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in stabbing incident

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has charged and arrested a local for a stabbing incident that occurred Thursday morning at the Tinkling Springs Early Childhood Learning Center.

The deputies were on location at 8:57 Thursday morning. Officials say it was a teacher work day and no children were on location.

Daizjha Renae Bryant of Staunton, has been charged with 1 felony count of Felonious assault. Bryant is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The victim in this incident was transported to Augusta Health with injuries. Local county schools were placed on a modified lock down out of an abundance of caution. Augusta County officials add that at no time was there a danger to the schools.

“This was an isolated incident between family members, and there is no threat to the community at this time” said Sheriff Donald Smith.

No other information will be released at this time. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

