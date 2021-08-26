Barbershops and hair salons see uptick in clientele

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When the pandemic hit, many businesses had to close up shop, including barbershops and hair salons.

When they opened back up, Omar’s Barbershop of Harrisonburg says business started off slow due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions. Now with those restrictions lifted, the barbershop has seen an uptick in clientele and expects more with JMU students back.

“Most of them, they were scared to come in to get a haircut,” said Omar Alsamraay, owner of Omar’s Barbershop. “Some of our clientele, they’re still coming to us.”

Omar adds that while they have dealt with short staffing during the pandemic, he hopes to fill those positions soon.

