Digital Extra: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Week 1
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Breaking down three games to watch during Week 1 of the High School Football Season.
Three Games to Watch: Week 1
Central at Page County (WHSV EndZone Game of the Week)
Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance
Harrisonburg at Albemarle
Full Week 1 Schedule
Waynesboro at Riverheads
Fluvanna County at Broadway
Mountain View at Luray
Buffalo Gap at James River
Strasburg at Skyline
Frankfort at Moorefield
Berkeley Springs at Petersburg
East Hardy at Gilmer County
Grafton at Pendleton County
William Monroe at Stuarts Draft (Saturday at 3 p.m.)
