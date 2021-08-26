Digital Extra: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Week 1

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Breaking down three games to watch during Week 1 of the High School Football Season.

Three Games to Watch: Week 1

Full Week 1 Schedule

Central at Page County (WHSV EndZone Game of the Week)

Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance

Harrisonburg at Albemarle

Waynesboro at Riverheads

Fluvanna County at Broadway

Mountain View at Luray

Buffalo Gap at James River

Strasburg at Skyline

Frankfort at Moorefield

Berkeley Springs at Petersburg

East Hardy at Gilmer County

Grafton at Pendleton County

William Monroe at Stuarts Draft (Saturday at 3 p.m.)

