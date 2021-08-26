Advertisement

Digital Extra: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Week 1

By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Breaking down three games to watch during Week 1 of the High School Football Season.

Three Games to Watch: Week 1

Central at Page County (WHSV EndZone Game of the Week)

Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance

Harrisonburg at Albemarle

Full Week 1 Schedule

Central at Page County (WHSV EndZone Game of the Week)

Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance

Harrisonburg at Albemarle

Waynesboro at Riverheads

Fluvanna County at Broadway

Mountain View at Luray

Buffalo Gap at James River

Strasburg at Skyline

Frankfort at Moorefield

Berkeley Springs at Petersburg

East Hardy at Gilmer County

Grafton at Pendleton County

William Monroe at Stuarts Draft (Saturday at 3 p.m.)

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of a lunch meal handed out Tuesday sent in by a parent to WHSV.
Page County parents frustrated with school meals as year starts off
Rockingham County Public Schools
Rockingham County superintendent provides update after brief school board meeting Monday
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital (FILE)
Sentara to require vaccines for all staff

Latest News

H.S. Football - Three Games to Watch: Week 1
H.S. Football - Three Games to Watch: Week 1
20-Yard Dash: Moorefield (2021)
20-Yard Dash: Moorefield (2021)
Dukes open season against national champs
Dukes open season against national champs
The James Madison men’s soccer team is not easing into the season.
Dukes preparing to host national champions in season opener