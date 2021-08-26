Advertisement

EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Central at Page County

(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Central and Page County meet in our WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

The squads are set to square off in a Bull Run District matchup to open the 2021 campaign Friday night in Shenandoah. Page County enters as the favorite to win the Bull Run District this fall while Central returns to the BRD this season after two years competing in the Northwestern District.

Kickoff Friday night is set for 7 p.m. at Page County High School.

