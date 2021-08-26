Advertisement

Harrisonburg and Rockingham County to hold COVID-19 Remembrance Event

Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg.
Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg.(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders and community members from both Rockingham County and Harrisonburg plan to meet Friday morning in Court Square for a COVID-19 Remembrance event.

Mayor of Harrisonburg Deanna Reed says this event aims to provide a time for the community to reflect.

“I wanted to make sure we took the time to reflect and honor and recognize those lives that we have lost to COVID. We have lost 210 lives total between the city and county,” Mayor Reed explained.

Friday’s event begins at 11 a.m. in Court Square. There will be a program that includes two families sharing their stories, as well as local faith and community leaders. There will be no open mic, but there will be time for attendees to speak to families.

“We will also be unveiling two wreaths that will be stationed at City Hall and Court Square in memory of our loved ones lost,” Mayor Reed said.

Mayor Reed says she hopes this event brings healing to the community.

“We are a loving and kind and caring community so I am hoping that it brings healing for those who are grieving, but it also brings hope to the community,” Mayor Reed said. “We kind of need to spend that time together, in that space.”

If you are vaccinated, organizers say you do not have to wear a mask but if you are not vaccinated they ask that you do wear a face covering.

Those interested in attending the event can find more information by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of a lunch meal handed out Tuesday sent in by a parent to WHSV.
Page County parents frustrated with school meals as year starts off
Rockingham County Public Schools
Rockingham County superintendent provides update after brief school board meeting Monday
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Virus forces Virginia school system to cancel all classes

Latest News

HPD reports multiple traffic lights out on South Main St.
On I-81 at mile marker 221 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.
Motorists can expect delays on I-81 South due to vehicle crash
WHSV file image of Virginia State Police
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
20-Yard Dash: Moorefield (2021)
20-Yard Dash: Moorefield (2021)