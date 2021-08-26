Harrisonburg and Rockingham County to hold COVID-19 Remembrance Event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders and community members from both Rockingham County and Harrisonburg plan to meet Friday morning in Court Square for a COVID-19 Remembrance event.

Mayor of Harrisonburg Deanna Reed says this event aims to provide a time for the community to reflect.

“I wanted to make sure we took the time to reflect and honor and recognize those lives that we have lost to COVID. We have lost 210 lives total between the city and county,” Mayor Reed explained.

Friday’s event begins at 11 a.m. in Court Square. There will be a program that includes two families sharing their stories, as well as local faith and community leaders. There will be no open mic, but there will be time for attendees to speak to families.

“We will also be unveiling two wreaths that will be stationed at City Hall and Court Square in memory of our loved ones lost,” Mayor Reed said.

Mayor Reed says she hopes this event brings healing to the community.

“We are a loving and kind and caring community so I am hoping that it brings healing for those who are grieving, but it also brings hope to the community,” Mayor Reed said. “We kind of need to spend that time together, in that space.”

If you are vaccinated, organizers say you do not have to wear a mask but if you are not vaccinated they ask that you do wear a face covering.

