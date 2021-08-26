Advertisement

HPD investigates urn burglary

The suspects, pictured here, are described as two young adult females wearing what looks to be bikini tops and jean shorts, and one young male.(Harrisonburg Police Department (WHSV))
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department took to Facebook to report that around 12:30 a.m. Monday, August 23 in the 300 Block of West Water St., an urn with a potted fern was stolen off of the front porch of a residence.

HPD says the suspects were last seen heading north on Academy St. The suspects are described as two young adult females wearing what looks to be bikini tops and jean shorts, and one young male.

If you witnessed this crime or have any info useful in this case, please contact HPD’s non-emergency number at (540) 434-4436. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus your tip to CRIMES (274637).

