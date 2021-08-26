HPD reports multiple traffic lights out on South Main St.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department took to Facebook to announce that a transformer fire has caused power outages for many city residents and a long stretch of traffic lights along South Main Street.

If you approach an intersection with no power, HPD says to treat it as a four way stop. All vehicles entering the intersection must come to a complete stop before proceeding.

