HPD reports multiple traffic lights out on South Main St.
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department took to Facebook to announce that a transformer fire has caused power outages for many city residents and a long stretch of traffic lights along South Main Street.
If you approach an intersection with no power, HPD says to treat it as a four way stop. All vehicles entering the intersection must come to a complete stop before proceeding.
This story will be updated once the power has been restored.
