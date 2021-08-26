Motorists can expect delays on I-81 South due to vehicle crash
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 South at mile marker 221 in Augusta County, the Virginia Department of Transportation reports that motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.
The South left shoulder and left lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately three miles.
