Advertisement

Motorists can expect delays on I-81 South due to vehicle crash

On I-81 at mile marker 221 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.
On I-81 at mile marker 221 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.(Source: VDOT)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 South at mile marker 221 in Augusta County, the Virginia Department of Transportation reports that motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.

The South left shoulder and left lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately three miles.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of a lunch meal handed out Tuesday sent in by a parent to WHSV.
Page County parents frustrated with school meals as year starts off
Rockingham County Public Schools
Rockingham County superintendent provides update after brief school board meeting Monday
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Virus forces Virginia school system to cancel all classes

Latest News

HPD reports multiple traffic lights out on South Main St.
Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg.
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County to hold COVID-19 Remembrance Event
WHSV file image of Virginia State Police
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
20-Yard Dash: Moorefield (2021)
20-Yard Dash: Moorefield (2021)