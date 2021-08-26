Page County parents distribute meals and snacks after frustration with school lunches

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After many parents in Page County were upset to see what their students had been given to eat for lunch Monday, some parents say they are taking the situation into their own hands.

“What they served our kids this past week our inmates in the local jails and all through Virginia, eat better than what was fed to our children,” Brittaney Renee, a parent said.

Renee is one of many parents who have been buying lunches and snacks as an alternative to give to families. She says over the last two days she’s served more than 100 kids based on donations and her own wallet.

“We’re taking all that money and just keeping on buying so we know that these kids have something to eat but the parents have to come out to us because we cannot take it into the schools,” Renee said.

She says she will continue to serve food for students at the Shenandoah General Store in the town of Shenandoah until more meal options are provided in schools.

Donations can be made at the Shenandoah General Store.

