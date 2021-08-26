Parent speaks out after child is almost hit getting off a Harrisonburg school bus

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valinda Wood says her heart was racing after her fourth grade daughter was almost hit while getting off the school bus Tuesday near Devon Lane.

Wood says since the first day of class last week, her daughter has eagerly waked her up every morning to bring her to the bus stop.

“You know from half of the second grade all the way to third grade she was stuck at home from COVID-19,” Wood said. “So for her to be able to go back and be around other kids, yeah she was excited.”

Wood has a normal spot where she will sit to see her daughter get on and off the bus and make sure she makes it to school safely.

Her daughter’s bus stop was across the road where a city transit bus sign is located.

“Normally I sit right here on these steps and if the bus comes down, either way, I can see and I come right here and I wait,” Wood said.

But Tuesday afternoon, a parent’s worst nightmare was just inches away from happening when a car did not stop for the flashing red stop light when Wood’s daughter was about to cross the street.

“The car pulled behind the bus like it was going to stop and instead, swerved around the bus into the opposite lane,” Wood said.

Wood says she was thankful the bus driver honked his horn to grab her daughter’s attention, otherwise, she may have gotten hit.

The Harrisonburg Police Department says this happens all too often and has had several reports within the last two weeks of school of drivers not stopping when the stop arm is out.

“One of the confusing things that may happen out there is they’re used to the transit buses that will pull over into a pull-off area and will go past those,” Sgt. Wayne Westfall with HPD said.

Westfall says while that may happen, crossing a double yellow line on roads like Devon Ln is still illegal and the penalty is even higher when involving a school bus.

“One thing is it makes it a criminal matter, which is a reckless driving charge. The other one is a civil one where it’s a penalty of $250,” Westfall said.

Wood says in a community with mostly college students she’s just asking drivers to slow down and be more aware of students back in school.

“There are school bus laws in place to protect the kids not just to be there and when children are getting off the bus they should be able to get off the bus safely to get home,” Wood said.

Since the incident Tuesday, Wood says the bus stop location has changed and is closer to the sidewalk.

WATCH: this is video from a Harrisonburg school bus where a 4th grader was just inches away from being hit by a car that flew past when the stop arm was out. Tonight on @WHSVnews I spoke with the parent who says the driver never even looked back. pic.twitter.com/Cb1QKS5CSk — John Hood (@WHSV_John) August 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.