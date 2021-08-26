Public forum discusses future of broadband in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County Public Forum held an online meeting Wednesday evening to discuss current projects to bring broadband or high speed internet to Page County.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for access to internet has been highlighted and there are some projects in the works to bring affordable internet options to the county.

Chair of the Page County Board of Supervisors Dr. Morgan Phenix said that over the last year there has been quite a bit of funding going toward broadband efforts along with the creation of mobile hot spots in the county, which aimed to help many Page County students learn from home.

Phenix said the board continues efforts to bring more internet access.

“COVID has put us in a spot where we finally realized that we absolutely have to have this connectivity for the sake of our young people,” Phenix said.

In November of 2020, the county entered a contract with High Speed Link.

At Wednesday’s forum High Speed Link CEO Alex Phillips shared updated plans to bring more coverage to the area and at a high speed.

Phillips said more coverage will be rolling out over the next few months in the Page County region.

You can find more information on High Speed Link here.

Morgan Messer with Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) also provided updates on the cooperative’s fiber plan.

Kyle Rosner, Deputy Broadband Advisor with Governor Northam’s office, said across the state the goal is to have universal broadband access by the year 2024.

