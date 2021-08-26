Advertisement

Rockbridge Regional Fair opens in new location

The Heritage Woodwork display at the entrance of the Rockbridge Regional Fair.
By Bruce Young
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - At noon, they were unloading the prizewinners for the expo, and the livestock, from sheep to turkeys, taking their places for Saturday’s judging.

The Rockbridge Fair is back after last year’s COVID cancellation and a wary eye on recent surges.

“From moment to moment, I have also wondered,” confessed Janelle Vess, the Fair’s Board Chairperson, “but here we are on the opening day of the fair, and it’s going to happen.”

Rides have returned, along with displays of old farm machinery and modern woodworking.

“Last year was disappointing,” said Jason Moore of Heritage Woodwork, who has a massive display right at the main gate. “We were out here the year before with the saw mill and the Alaska mill and stuff. We didn’t quite have the operation we have right now, but, yeah, we’re excited about this year.”

Especially with a brand new change of venue.

“It’s a beautiful location,” Moore said, “except for the heat.”

“It’s nice to get to move out in the county,” said Vess. “You know, we were provided an amazing facility for all the years we were at the Horse Center, but now that we’re out in the county, we get a whole different perspective.”

Across the street, at Glasgow Baptist Church, you’ll find the quilts arranged in air conditioned comfort, along with art, and of course, the flower-arranging competition.

The livestock competitions start at nine Saturday, and the rides at four.

“It’ll be interesting to see,” said Moore. “Hopefully we’ll get a good turnout, a bunch of maybe new people from this area who didn’t come to the Horse Center. Yeah, we’ll see what happens.”

