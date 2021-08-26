Shenandoah Valley teens appointed to leadership roles at Fishburne Military School

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro held its First Formation ceremony Wednesday afternoon to recognize the next class of leaders in the Corps of Cadets.

A few positions are held by Shenandoah Valley natives like Joseph Christian of Staunton and Gavin Senger of Harrisonburg.

“I feel like that is really close for all of us because I grew up with some of these kids and now that they’re coming here and I get to share a bond with them that is stronger than the one that we had is really nice,” Christian said.

Christian is the Band Company Commander and Senger is the Bravo Company Commander.

“It’s nice that I’m going to be able to see my friends that I’ve grown up here with later on in the school year and once we graduate,” Senger said.

Cadlee Jarvis of Waynesboro was appointed to Battalion Commander and will be in charge of the cadets.

“We got kids 7th through 12th here and each of them all come from either a different country, different state, a whole different background but the most important part is I get to lead all 120 of them. Seeing them change into a leader and a better young man, that’s all that matters,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis said their goal is to be one of the best corps yet.

According to the school, another leader from the Valley is Braddyn Portch from Stuarts Draft who holds the position of Bravo Company Executive Officer.

Interim Superintendent Robert Hunt said they are looking forward to their leadership and this year.

