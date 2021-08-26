Advertisement

USDA offers updated support to farmers

The USDA has updated their relief program to help more farmers. (WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Farmers in need of financial assistance can apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 through the United States Department of Agriculture.

The relief program can help farmers make up for money lost during the pandemic.

“It basically has helped them by providing revenue to the farms due to the losses that they had,” said Heather Trobaugh with the Food Services Agency in Harrisonburg.

Trobaugh says all farmers who sell products can apply for aid.

“You just have to commercially market the agricultural products, but it is to very small farmers all the way up to very large farmers,” said Trobaugh.

The program isn’t new, but the USDA has listened to complaints and made changes to address unique circumstances and challenges.

“They’ve now opened it up that poultry growers can either use their 2018 revenue or their 2019 revenue, and they will also make adjustments for people who recently added to their poultry operation or have purchased or gone into the poultry production,” Trobaugh said.

It’s not just for poultry farmers, though.

“It also includes vegetable producers, Christmas trees, etc. It covers many, many things in agriculture from fruits and vegetables to beef, cattle and poultry,” Trobaugh said.

The USDA announced more food supply chain updates are coming. For more on the changes and for an application, visit the USDA’s website.

