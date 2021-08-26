Advertisement

UVA Health delays some elective procedures

The front of the UVA Medical Center
The front of the UVA Medical Center(wvir)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some elective surgeries are now delayed at the University of Virginia Medical Center. A combination of a nursing shortage and an increase in COVID-19 patients is to blame.

Elective procedures requiring hospitalization are being put on hold and rescheduled to a later date so the hospital can focus on these other pressing issues.

“This week, we have rescheduled some of our our elective surgeries to later weeks,” said Dr. Reid Adams, the chief medical officer at UVA Health.

UVA Health is experiencing a back up in the operating room for a combination of reasons.

“We have been challenged with the staffing situation that you’re seeing nationally, and with our rising COVID numbers, those two things have caused us to look at our schedule and change our operations so that we can be sure we can care for both emergency as well as the incoming COVID patients,” Adams said.

Not all elective procedures at the hospital are being delayed.

“This was only individuals that would need to be hospitalized after their operation or procedure. All the elective procedures that did not require hospitalization, we continue to do,” Adams said. “It might be something like hernia, or a joint replacement, things that could be safely moved to a different day to allow us to manage our emergencies and our COVID patients.”

Adams is asking everyone to be flexible, if your procedure was put on hold.

“Our workforce is exhausted. It’s been a really long period, 18 plus months now, where we’ve been trying to manage COVID and all the complications from that. So, it’s been very stressful on the workforce and as a consequence it’s been difficult to find people to help take care of all the patients,” Adams said.

The health system has been delaying certain elective procedures throughout the pandemic. Adams promises everything delayed will be rescheduled.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Image of a lunch meal handed out Tuesday sent in by a parent to WHSV.
Page County parents frustrated with school meals as year starts off
Rockingham County Public Schools
Rockingham County superintendent provides update after brief school board meeting Monday
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

Travis Ryan Brown, 29, is wanted by local law enforcement.
Wanted: Travis Ryan Brown
20-Yard Dash: Petersburg (2021)
20-Yard Dash: Petersburg (2021)
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Central at Page County (Week 1)
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Central at Page County (Week 1)
A COVID-19 vaccine is administered at a Central Shenandoah Health District clinic.
Delta accounts for nearly 30% of COVID-19 cases in Northwest Virginia
Families will be able to get things like diapers, wipes, formula at no cost.
Hope Distributed to start ‘Baby Hope’ program Sept. 1