Valley woman aids interpreter’s rescue from Afghanistan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Following the explosion Thursday morning in Afghanistan, one Valley woman is working to bring an interpreter to the U.S.

Andrea Coyle works with Living Waters Freedom Initiative, which helps veterans and their families recover.

Coyle’s husband served in Afghanistan, and she started helping Yousef, an interpreter, a few days ago. Yousef has served for years with American soldiers.

“I’m talking those that we’ve promised to bring out with us to give a visa that they’re not able to even get to the actual airport, and it’s a matter of ten yards,” Coyle said.

She says he and his family are trapped near the airport with no access to money or any other aid. Coyle says Yousef is important to her because he dedicated himself to helping Americans to earn his visa.

“Three administrations, Bush, Obama and Trump, all promised if these interpreters gave two years of great, honorable service that they would be promised visas,” she said. “This guy’s application for visas has been in the works since 2013. It’s just frustrating.”

Coyle says soldiers like her husband work with interpreters like Yousef, and Yousef isn’t the only man like him stuck there.

“We’re Americans. We don’t leave people behind. We have Americans in there. We have Americans who can’t get to the airport. They’re our humanitarians,” Coyle said.

Coyle says Yousef is able to communicate with her when there aren’t guards around.

“The state department came out to that gas station he was at. They know he’s there, they know an American family is there, but they can’t bring him in due to political stuff,” she said.

More than anything, she says Yousef and his family need money. She says they might be able to pay off a guard to help him get to safety. However, they’ve tried six fundraising platforms, but all blocked their posts because of the unrest.

