Wildlife Center of Virginia aims to keep helping animals with Great Rebuild 2021

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Animals come from all corners of the commonwealth to live at the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro. Whether they are injured, orphaned, or sick, it’s home until they can return to the wild.

After 2 1/2 decades of use, the structures they live in need work. The Great Rebuild 2021 is a campaign to replace or repair the nonprofit’s animal enclosures.

“These enclosures have housed tens of thousands of wild animals,” Wildlife Center Outreach Coordinator Alex Wehrung said.

From Virginia’s smallest native animals like turtles and snakes to its biggest... bears and bald eagles. The number of patients, and the elements have taken a toll.

“When I say it’s a major effort, I mean it. It’s a lot of resources and a lot of time,” stated Wehrung.

Part one of the Great Rebuild is the education and ambassador enclosures. The $100,000 project is done and paid for.

“The kindness and support from those donors is entirely what has made this reconstruction effort possible,” said Wehrung.

Construction crews are just getting started on part two, which is patient enclosures. It’s bigger in size and cost, and the center is still fundraising.

This work will help with their mission, which goes beyond patching up broken animals.

“Teaching the world to care about and care for wildlife and the environment,” Wehrung said. “Because when wildlife species are healthy, humans and the environment is healthy.”

You can support the Wildlife Center of Virginia’s Great Rebuild at https://www.wildlifecenter.org/donate.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.