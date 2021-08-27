8th annual Pickin’ at the Post Bluegrass Jam scheduled for Labor Day weekend
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) -
A fun, bluegrass music festival in Luray is scheduled for Labor Day weekend. A dozen bands are scheduled to perform at the 8th annual “Pickin’ at the Post.”
The proceeds benefit the Luray VFW Comer-Jones Post 621. It will be held September third through the fifth.
It’s $25 for a three-day pass, plus you get to camp for free.
Single day passes are $10.
Details can be found on the facebook page for the 8th annual Pickin’ at the Post Bluegrass Festival.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.