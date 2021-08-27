Advertisement

AHS student speaks out after returning from Afghanistan

Albemarle High School student Sara Frotan
Albemarle High School student Sara Frotan(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle High School student has returned to Virginia after being stuck in Afghanistan.

“We sort of thought we were just going to die,” 14-year-old Sara Frotan said. “We did not think we were going to make it here.”

Sara was living in Afghanistan for a year with her family. She says life was normal until she heard the Taliban was coming.

“At first, we didn’t believe it. We got a call from home saying we should come home as soon as possible,” Sara said.

That’s when Sara, her parents, and siblings headed to the airport to get back to United States.

“We had both of our uncles drop us off. I remember my uncle saying the Taliban has to shoot us first and then you guys. They were like nothing’s going to happen, but if anything does, we’re always here with you guys,” Sara said. “They were pretty brave for doing that because at that time, no one was brave enough to just walk outside of their house.”

Sara says the scene at the airport was a nightmare.

“There were about thousands of other people waiting outside the gate,” she said.

After three days in the Kabul airport, Sara and her family finally got on a plane to Qatar: “We had to stay inside the plane after the plane landed for about seven hours. My mom fainted,” she said.

She then traveled to Germany, and finally landed at Dulles International Airport Friday, August 20.

Albemarle High School Principal Darah Bonham says he’s inspired by Sara’s courage.

“I know we’re all dealing with so much, and the stress of the virus, and getting back to school, and trying to find some normalcy,” Bonham said. “Sometimes we need to learn from our students, and she’s a classic example of that. We can learn a lot from Sara firsthand and her family.”

Sara says she’s thankful to be home, but is thinking about her family that remains in Afghanistan.

“I really think it’s a dream. I really do think it’s a dream, because we all thought we were not going to make it here,” Sara said.

