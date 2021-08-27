Advertisement

Chair yoga program returns to Staunton-Augusta YMCA

Chair yoga
Chair yoga(YMCA)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Chair yoga is returning to the community this fall.

The Staunton-Augusta YMCA is offering this popular class to members of all ages. Chair yoga provides the same health benefits as yoga but is practiced in a sitting position.

“Chair yoga is really good for those folks who have limited range of motion and have difficulty getting up... yoga is excellent for any population. Anyone can do it and that’s the beauty of yoga,” YMCA fitness director Wendy Shutty said.

Chair yoga classes resume on September 13th at the YMCA. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of a lunch meal handed out Tuesday sent in by a parent to WHSV.
Page County parents frustrated with school meals as year starts off
Rockingham County Public Schools
Rockingham County superintendent provides update after brief school board meeting Monday
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

People in Staunton's Wharf District cleaning up the day after the August 8, 2020 flood.
Staunton City Council gives green light on flood mitigation strategy
TNT Lister
Harlem Globetrotters perform at JMU
Travis Ryan Brown, 29, is wanted by local law enforcement.
Wanted: Travis Ryan Brown
20-Yard Dash: Petersburg (2021)
20-Yard Dash: Petersburg (2021)