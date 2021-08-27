Chair yoga program returns to Staunton-Augusta YMCA

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Chair yoga is returning to the community this fall.

The Staunton-Augusta YMCA is offering this popular class to members of all ages. Chair yoga provides the same health benefits as yoga but is practiced in a sitting position.

“Chair yoga is really good for those folks who have limited range of motion and have difficulty getting up... yoga is excellent for any population. Anyone can do it and that’s the beauty of yoga,” YMCA fitness director Wendy Shutty said.

Chair yoga classes resume on September 13th at the YMCA. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.