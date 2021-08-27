Charlottesville toy store collecting donations for incoming Afghan families

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville toy store is partnering with the International Rescue Committee to collect donations for incoming Afghan families.

Alakazam Toys is asking for unused and unopened toiletry and hygiene projects. Donations can also be made through Venmo.

“We’ve seen an overwhelming response. I think people really want to help and they don’t know how, which is how I got into this. I just thought, ‘Oh gosh, things feel so desperate, what can I do?’ I just think it’s been so amazing, people in this community are amazing,” Alakazam owner Ellen Joy said.

Donations will be picked up in the morning on Sunday, August 28.

Alakazam Toys is located at 100 E. Main St. in Charlottesville.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.