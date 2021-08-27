Advertisement

Charlottesville toy store collecting donations for incoming Afghan families

Alakazam Toys collecting donations for incoming Afghan families.
Alakazam Toys collecting donations for incoming Afghan families.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville toy store is partnering with the International Rescue Committee to collect donations for incoming Afghan families.

Alakazam Toys is asking for unused and unopened toiletry and hygiene projects. Donations can also be made through Venmo.

“We’ve seen an overwhelming response. I think people really want to help and they don’t know how, which is how I got into this. I just thought, ‘Oh gosh, things feel so desperate, what can I do?’ I just think it’s been so amazing, people in this community are amazing,” Alakazam owner Ellen Joy said.

Donations will be picked up in the morning on Sunday, August 28.

Alakazam Toys is located at 100 E. Main St. in Charlottesville.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Video from the front of the bus as the car drives around while the stop arm was out.
Parent speaks out after child is almost hit getting off a Harrisonburg school bus
Daizjha Renae Bryant of Staunton, has been charged with 1 felony count of Felonious assault....
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in stabbing incident
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
WHSV file image of Virginia State Police
Craigsville man killed in Augusta County crash
Renee said on Tuesday she had more than 100 school lunch boxes and is now down to just three.
Page County parents distribute meals and snacks after frustration with school lunches

Latest News

On Friday Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County joined together to hold a memorial event at...
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County hold memorial for those lost to COVID-19
A state law enacted in June prohibits businesses from asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination,...
Smith Mountain Lake restaurant requires vaccination to dine in
PICKIN AT THE POST 08/27/21 WHSV News At Noon Interview
PICKIN AT THE POST 08/27/21 WHSV News At Noon Interview - clipped version
President Biden addresses the nation