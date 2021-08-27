Delta accounts for nearly 30% of COVID-19 cases in Northwest Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More than half of adults in the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but as cases rise, challenges do too.

While vaccination numbers are steadily increasing, there is unfortunately very high transmissibility in the health district.

“We’re also seeing an increase in the number of first doses,” Jordi Shelton, with the CSHD, said. “[High transmissibility] may have been the push some people needed to make the choice to get the vaccine.”

“People may see the virus is continuing to progress, and it may be more serious than folks were understanding from the beginning. We’re seeing a rise in cases, but vaccination numbers are steadily increasing,” she said. “We’re not where we want to be yet, but we’re getting there.”

As of Aug. 25, about 52% of the CSHD total population had at least one dose, nearly 48% of the total population was fully vaccinated, and 61% of adults have had at least one dose.

And the delta variant is spreading rapidly in the Shenandoah Valley. In an interview with Shelton on Aug. 2, she said the delta variant was accounting for about 8% of cases in Northwest Virginia, but as of Aug. 25, that number has gone up to nearly 30%.

Shelton said the spread of the delta variant and people not getting their vaccine are the biggest challenges facing the health district right now.

“Our hospitals are getting full, people are getting sick, and they’re still out and about seeing other people and not masking,” Shelton said.

Several areas in the Valley are considered to have “high transmissibility,” and even if you are vaccinated in one of these areas, Shelton has advice for you.

“It’s very important to layer public health mitigation tactics,” Shelton said. “Even if you’re vaccinated and in an area of high transmissibility, it is wise to mask up, social distance when you’re able to, stay home if you feel sick, and get tested if you think you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 or are showing symptoms even if you’ve already been vaccinated. "

While it is too soon to tell just yet, Shelton said the CSHD hopes the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine on Aug. 23 may help more people make the decision to roll up their sleeve.

