Advertisement

Delta accounts for nearly 30% of COVID-19 cases in Northwest Virginia

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered at a Central Shenandoah Health District clinic.
A COVID-19 vaccine is administered at a Central Shenandoah Health District clinic.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More than half of adults in the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but as cases rise, challenges do too.

While vaccination numbers are steadily increasing, there is unfortunately very high transmissibility in the health district.

“We’re also seeing an increase in the number of first doses,” Jordi Shelton, with the CSHD, said. “[High transmissibility] may have been the push some people needed to make the choice to get the vaccine.”

“People may see the virus is continuing to progress, and it may be more serious than folks were understanding from the beginning. We’re seeing a rise in cases, but vaccination numbers are steadily increasing,” she said. “We’re not where we want to be yet, but we’re getting there.”

As of Aug. 25, about 52% of the CSHD total population had at least one dose, nearly 48% of the total population was fully vaccinated, and 61% of adults have had at least one dose.

And the delta variant is spreading rapidly in the Shenandoah Valley. In an interview with Shelton on Aug. 2, she said the delta variant was accounting for about 8% of cases in Northwest Virginia, but as of Aug. 25, that number has gone up to nearly 30%.

Shelton said the spread of the delta variant and people not getting their vaccine are the biggest challenges facing the health district right now.

“Our hospitals are getting full, people are getting sick, and they’re still out and about seeing other people and not masking,” Shelton said.

Several areas in the Valley are considered to have “high transmissibility,” and even if you are vaccinated in one of these areas, Shelton has advice for you.

“It’s very important to layer public health mitigation tactics,” Shelton said. “Even if you’re vaccinated and in an area of high transmissibility, it is wise to mask up, social distance when you’re able to, stay home if you feel sick, and get tested if you think you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 or are showing symptoms even if you’ve already been vaccinated. "

While it is too soon to tell just yet, Shelton said the CSHD hopes the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine on Aug. 23 may help more people make the decision to roll up their sleeve.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of a lunch meal handed out Tuesday sent in by a parent to WHSV.
Page County parents frustrated with school meals as year starts off
Rockingham County Public Schools
Rockingham County superintendent provides update after brief school board meeting Monday
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

Travis Ryan Brown, 29, is wanted by local law enforcement.
Wanted: Travis Ryan Brown
20-Yard Dash: Petersburg (2021)
20-Yard Dash: Petersburg (2021)
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Central at Page County (Week 1)
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Central at Page County (Week 1)
Families will be able to get things like diapers, wipes, formula at no cost.
Hope Distributed to start ‘Baby Hope’ program Sept. 1