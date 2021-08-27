Harlem Globetrotters perform at JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harlem Globetrotters played in Harrisonburg on Thursday night.

The world-renowned basketball team performed at the Atlantic Union Bank Center as part of the Spread Game Tour. The 2021 tour includes events in 150 cities as players showcase athletic skills while entertaining audiences of all ages.

Globetrotters player TNT Lister is the first woman to play for the team since 1993.

Lister played for Hall of Famer Dawn Staley at Temple University before playing overseas. Now, Lister has a daughter and uses her career to inspire the next generation of female athletes.

“I know eyes are going to be on me so there is a little bit of pressure... but it’s good pressure that shows a young girl that she can be anything she imagines, anything she dreams,” Lister said.

Lister and the Globetrotters brought high energy, elite basketball, and memorable moments to the Valley.

The team plays at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Friday night.

