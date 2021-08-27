Advertisement

Harlem Globetrotters perform at JMU

TNT Lister
TNT Lister(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harlem Globetrotters played in Harrisonburg on Thursday night.

The world-renowned basketball team performed at the Atlantic Union Bank Center as part of the Spread Game Tour. The 2021 tour includes events in 150 cities as players showcase athletic skills while entertaining audiences of all ages.

Globetrotters player TNT Lister is the first woman to play for the team since 1993.

Lister played for Hall of Famer Dawn Staley at Temple University before playing overseas. Now, Lister has a daughter and uses her career to inspire the next generation of female athletes.

“I know eyes are going to be on me so there is a little bit of pressure... but it’s good pressure that shows a young girl that she can be anything she imagines, anything she dreams,” Lister said.

Lister and the Globetrotters brought high energy, elite basketball, and memorable moments to the Valley.

The team plays at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of a lunch meal handed out Tuesday sent in by a parent to WHSV.
Page County parents frustrated with school meals as year starts off
Rockingham County Public Schools
Rockingham County superintendent provides update after brief school board meeting Monday
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

People in Staunton's Wharf District cleaning up the day after the August 8, 2020 flood.
Staunton City Council gives green light on flood mitigation strategy
Chair yoga
Chair yoga program returns to Staunton-Augusta YMCA
Travis Ryan Brown, 29, is wanted by local law enforcement.
Wanted: Travis Ryan Brown
20-Yard Dash: Petersburg (2021)
20-Yard Dash: Petersburg (2021)