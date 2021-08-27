Advertisement

Hope Distributed to start ‘Baby Hope’ program Sept. 1

Families will be able to get things like diapers, wipes, formula at no cost.
Families will be able to get things like diapers, wipes, formula at no cost.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Hope Distributed Food Bank is kicking off a new program to help local families with infants and young children. They are calling it ‘Baby Hope.’

Families will be able to get things like diapers, wipes, formula at no cost. Executive Director Jeff Wilhelm said there will also be baby care products like soap, lotion, cloths, and towels.

“After a while, we were always being asked, ‘Do you have diapers? Formula?’” Wilhelm said. “That’s what led to this. We figured that would be pretty cool if we could start this and luckily we’re here.”

Hope Distributed’s programs intend to help individuals and families that are struggling financially, have been displaced, or who have experienced an unexpected change in their life circumstances

“Inflation is hitting everything. Not just gas, poultry, and produce, it’s hitting baby needs as well,” Wilhelm said. “We thought we could help a lot of families by starting a baby program too.”

He said Hope Distributed will work with families to pick up items when it is convenient for them. You can fill out a request form here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of a lunch meal handed out Tuesday sent in by a parent to WHSV.
Page County parents frustrated with school meals as year starts off
Rockingham County Public Schools
Rockingham County superintendent provides update after brief school board meeting Monday
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

Travis Ryan Brown, 29, is wanted by local law enforcement.
Wanted: Travis Ryan Brown
A COVID-19 vaccine is administered at a Central Shenandoah Health District clinic.
Delta accounts for nearly 30% of COVID-19 cases in Northwest Virginia
Liberty University switching to online classes temporarily
Child under ten years old dies with COVID in Virginia’s Northern Region