Hope Distributed to start ‘Baby Hope’ program Sept. 1

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Hope Distributed Food Bank is kicking off a new program to help local families with infants and young children. They are calling it ‘Baby Hope.’

Families will be able to get things like diapers, wipes, formula at no cost. Executive Director Jeff Wilhelm said there will also be baby care products like soap, lotion, cloths, and towels.

“After a while, we were always being asked, ‘Do you have diapers? Formula?’” Wilhelm said. “That’s what led to this. We figured that would be pretty cool if we could start this and luckily we’re here.”

Hope Distributed’s programs intend to help individuals and families that are struggling financially, have been displaced, or who have experienced an unexpected change in their life circumstances

“Inflation is hitting everything. Not just gas, poultry, and produce, it’s hitting baby needs as well,” Wilhelm said. “We thought we could help a lot of families by starting a baby program too.”

He said Hope Distributed will work with families to pick up items when it is convenient for them. You can fill out a request form here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.