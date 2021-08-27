Advertisement

Hospital introduces support group for pregnancy and infant loss

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah will now offer a support group for those who have experienced pregnancy loss or the loss of an infant.

Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah is offering a support group for those navigating the loss of a child. (WHSV)(WHSV)

Community Bereavement Counselor, Renée Sensabaugh, said she saw a need and did what she could to make it happen.

“I’ve heard parents say, ‘We had to drive all the way up to another county or a different city just to get this kind of support,’ and there was nothing local, and why not us?” Sensabaugh said.

She said support groups, though not counseling, can help feelings of being alone.

“I hear people say all the time ‘nobody else understands like somebody else who’s been through it,’” Sensabaugh said. “Support groups give people who have been through something very traumatic or difficult to deal with the opportunity to bond with one another, to support one another.”

She said this group will help people navigate the loss of a baby.

“Losing a baby can bring unimaginable pain and grief to parents, to families and such a loss can feel devastating and leave parents with lots of raw and complex emotions,” she said.

The group meets the fourth Tuesday of every month from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. virtually. To get a link for the meeting, email Sensabaugh at rsensabaugh@augustahealth.com.

