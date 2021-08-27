Hot & humid with slow moving storms

With storms this week, they will be moving very slowing and potentially stationary at times. While the rain is much needed, it may lead to flooding in some cases. When you have this kind of a setup with nothing to steer a storm along, this can lead to incredibly heavy rainfall in a small area and there is the possibility of flooding, and flash flooding. Be aware of this for the rest of the week especially now after multiple rounds. These areas have a slightly greater risk moving forward.

FRIDAY: Hot & humid again for today. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 for our West Virginia locations and into the low 90s for the Valley, as well as low elevation areas of the Potomac Highlands. (Around the Petersburg and Moorefield areas).

A slow-moving front will skirt to our north in the coming days, and this will set of a few scattered showers and storms into the afternoon. The best chance will be northern areas which would mainly be north of about Rt. 33. An isolated storm is possible across the entire area, but the best chance will be for our northern areas that will be closest to the front. Any storm can still turn strong to severe with damaging winds and hail. Storm movement today should be slightly more than the last few days but storms will still be slow. This leads to torrential rain and the possibility for localized flooding especially in areas that have seen multiple rounds of rain already this week.

Most of the storm activity will have moved east of the Blue Ridge by the evening commute, but we’ll still be dealing with an isolated storm or two into the evening. This may have an impact on a couple of football games this evening, as lightning delays are certainly possible. Remember, lightning strikes are not uncommon 10-15 miles away from any storm!

Otherwise still very warm and a bit humid with temperatures in the 80s and mainly clear for the evening. Warm overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Warm in the morning with temperatures climbing into the 70s. Another day with plenty of sunshine early and then more clouds in the afternoon with the nearby front. Still hot and humid today with highs around 90 and into the low 90s. This will set off a few more rounds of showers and storms for the late afternoon and evening. Because the front is going to be so slow moving, heavy rain can lead to localized flooding. Scattered showers can continue into the evening hours and staying warm. Once again not everyone will see rain and because the front will be a bit further away, not quite as widespread as the last few days.

Overnight, warm and humid with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

SUNDAY: Another very warm start in the morning with temperatures in the 70s. Plenty of sunshine for the day with some afternoon clouds. Hot but not as humid as the last few days. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. While the front will have moved on from the area, we are still expecting a few afternoon showers and storms to develop as another piece of energy tracks through the area during the afternoon. Not everyone will see a storm today, so no washout. Overnight, staying very warm. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

MONDAY: Quite warm to begin the day with temperatures in the 70s early. Partly to mostly cloudy, especially for the afternoon. Still hot and somewhat humid with a pop-up afternoon storm. Highs today around 90. Slightly more comfortable overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A bit more comfortable for this morning, but it will still be on the humid side. We’ll see more clouds than sun today as an approaching front will get close to the area, and this front will begin to interact with the remnants of Hurricane Ida, sending cloud cover our way. Highs will still be very warm, mid to upper 80s. Again, another pop-up storm for the afternoon. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

For the middle of the week: we are closely watching Tropical Storm Ida in the Gulf of Mexico, which is expected to quickly strengthen into a hurricane (perhaps even a major hurricane) and impact the Louisiana coast for the weekend. Right now, that remnant tropical moisture could make its way into our area sometime between Wednesday and Thursday next week. Our local forecast will be highly dependant on the storm and the track so right now we are looking at the potential for tropical moisture and rain for the middle to the end of next week. This could be just what we need to help ease the drought, but too much rain too quickly would also pose a flooding threat. We’ll continue to provide updates as the track becomes clearer.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.