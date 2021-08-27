James Madison University announces new police chief

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University has a new police chief who will assume duties on September 13.

The school announced Anthony Matos accepted the position.

Matos is a retired Major from the Fairfax County Police Department. Previously, he served as the director of the Campus Public Safety Institute for the Consortium of Universities of the Washington Metropolitan Area in Washington, D.C.

“I’m looking forward to collaborating with students, university officials and the community at-large to promote the safety, well-being and quality of life for everyone in the JMU community,” said Matos in a press release from JMU.

According to JMU, Matos will head the university’s department of 45 officers.

You can read the full announcement by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.