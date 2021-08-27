The latest on hurricane Ida, making landfall this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The peak of hurricane season is here and there is a very powerful storm moving into the Gulf of Mexico. Ida became a hurricane Friday afternoon and is forecast to make landfall on the Louisiana coast on Sunday.

Mandatory evacuations have already begun in the New Orleans area.

The @CityOfNOLA is issuing a mandatory evacuation for areas outside the levees (red) and a voluntary evacuation for the rest of the parish (yellow).#Ida could bring up to 11ft surge outside levees, and dangerous winds & heavy rain for the full area. pic.twitter.com/dkJuAkgKUC — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) August 27, 2021

When we look at the cone, the cone of uncertainty, this denotes where the center of the hurricane is expected. Effects from the hurricane or any tropical system can and will be felt well outside of the cone.

For example, if landfall is on the far west edge of the cone, as depicted on the left side of the image below, effects can be felt into east Texas and western Louisiana. New Orleans has great potential to be on the east side of this storm. This is a worst case because the right side of a hurricane is where you have the greatest storm surge as the counterclockwise rotation around tropical systems pushed that water inland.

If landfall ends up on the far right side of the cone, effects will be felt across coastal areas of Mississippi and Alabama. It’s important to realize that the cone only denotes the track, and not the full effects of the storm and depends on the diameter of the hurricane.

Effects can be felt well outside of the hurricane cone (whsv)

Another important note is that hurricane categories are ONLY based on wind speed. Storm surge and heavy rain is not factored into the category and the water is the most deadly part of the storm.

It really is fascinating to see how far hurricane forecasting has come, even in the last decade. The National Hurricane Center started issuing key messaging information before this storm was even named. Hurricane watches were issued before this storm even became a hurricane. Many times with storms that form in the Caribbean and into the Gulf warning time can be just a few days. The most powerful hurricanes to make landfall in the U.S. were all tropical storms 3 days before landfall.

It's incredible to see the advances in hurricane forecasts

Think of this- messaging from NHC started before Ida had a name

Hurricane watches up before it's a hurricane



Not saying this is going to be Cat 5 but the most powerful storms to hit the US-all were TS 3 days b4 landfall pic.twitter.com/oY5IpmbeKs — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) August 27, 2021

Ironically, landfall is expected on the same date as hurricane Katrina, 16 years later. The levees in New Orleans have been rebuilt and this will surely be a test to advancements made in the last several years. Not every storm is the same, each storm is different.

This storm is undergoing what is termed ‘rapid intensification’ and this means that wind speeds increase at least 35mph in 24 hours.

Here’s a look at just a few of the past hurricane tracks around the New Orleans area and compare that to the current NHC (National Hurricane Center) forecast track in red.

Historical Tracks (whsv)

WHERE CAN I FIND MORE RESOURCES AND INFORMATION ABOUT THIS STORM?

You can always find the latest forecast, track, impacts and data from the National Hurricane Center.

WHSV has several sister stations in Louisiana and you can follow along with news and updates from Louisiana.

WILL VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA SEE IMPACTS FROM THIS STORM?

We will continue to monitor this storm as it moves inland. Inland flooding is a real concern from remnant tropical systems however, they can also bring much needed rain to drought stricken areas. This would have the potential to bring us widespread much needed rain but it does depend on the track. The time frame we are watching for rain would be mid-week next week in the Wednesday, Thursday time-frame. So our local forecast will change especially Sunday and into Monday after landfall.

