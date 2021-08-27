Advertisement

Smith Mountain Lake restaurant requires vaccination to dine in

A state law enacted in June prohibits businesses from asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination,...
A state law enacted in June prohibits businesses from asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination, such as cards like these, from customers.(Credit: Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A restaurant at Smith Mountain Lake is requiring its diners to be vaccinated.

The Landing restaurant requires all guests over the age of 12 to show proof they are fully vaccinated. The restaurant’s employees are also required to be vaccinated,

The restaurant asks for a physical vaccination card, VDH record, or photo of your vaccination card.

Curbside takeout is available.

In a statement, the restaurant’s owners say, “Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our team members, our guests, and each and every member of our community. To keep all of us safe, we have implementing new health and safety protocols that go above and beyond our already strict sanitation standards.”

