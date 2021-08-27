Advertisement

Virginia flags to be lowered in honor of Kabul attack victims

(WITN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam has made a flag order in Virginia official, following President Biden’s order to lower American flags across the country in honor of US Marines killed in attacks outside the Kabul airport Thursday.

Northam’s proclamation reads:

Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the United States service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on August 26, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered until sunset, August 30, 2021.

Ordered on this, 27th day of August, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video from the front of the bus as the car drives around while the stop arm was out.
Parent speaks out after child is almost hit getting off a Harrisonburg school bus
Daizjha Renae Bryant of Staunton, has been charged with 1 felony count of Felonious assault....
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in stabbing incident
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
WHSV file image of Virginia State Police
Craigsville man killed in Augusta County crash
Renee said on Tuesday she had more than 100 school lunch boxes and is now down to just three.
Page County parents distribute meals and snacks after frustration with school lunches

Latest News

PICKIN AT THE POST 08/27/21 WHSV News At Noon Interview
8th annual Pickin’ at the Post Bluegrass Jam scheduled for Labor Day weekend
Dr. Wenger said things like masking, social distancing and good hygiene can help mitigate the...
Social distancing and masking can lessen flu season’s effects, doctor says
James Madison University has a new police chief who will assume duties on September 13.
James Madison University announces new police chief
On Friday Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County joined together to hold a memorial event at...
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County hold memorial for those lost to COVID-19
Alakazam Toys collecting donations for incoming Afghan families.
Charlottesville toy store collecting donations for incoming Afghan families