Advertisement

Wanted: Travis Ryan Brown

Travis Ryan Brown, 29, is wanted by local law enforcement.
Travis Ryan Brown, 29, is wanted by local law enforcement.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Travis Ryan Brown, 29, is wanted by local law enforcement.

Brown is wanted by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office for felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault and battery. He is also wanted in Staunton for felony unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Brown is known to be from Waynesboro, according to the ASCO.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of a lunch meal handed out Tuesday sent in by a parent to WHSV.
Page County parents frustrated with school meals as year starts off
Rockingham County Public Schools
Rockingham County superintendent provides update after brief school board meeting Monday
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

Daizjha Renae Bryant of Staunton, has been charged with 1 felony count of Felonious assault....
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in stabbing incident
The suspects, pictured here, are described as two young adult females wearing what looks to be...
HPD investigates urn burglary
New York truck driver pleads guilty in fatal Christmas Eve crash
New York truck driver pleads guilty in fatal Christmas Eve crash
Camera footage captured the suspect's vehicle.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary