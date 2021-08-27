Wanted: Travis Ryan Brown

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Travis Ryan Brown, 29, is wanted by local law enforcement.

Brown is wanted by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office for felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault and battery. He is also wanted in Staunton for felony unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Brown is known to be from Waynesboro, according to the ASCO.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

