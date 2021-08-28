Augusta Co. Sheriff’s office seeks assistance in finding runaway juvenile

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, August 27, 2021, The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding a county resident who was reported missing by a family member.

Aiden Christopher Grove, 17, was last seen Wednesday, August 18, 2021. He is described as having brown hair and green eyes, weighing 185 pounds, and is six feet and one inch tall.

Grove could possibly be in the Churchville or Craigsville areas of Augusta County. If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

