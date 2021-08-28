Augusta Man Wanted for Multiple Felonies in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police has obtained a warrant for the arrest of an Augusta County man in relation to multiple felonies over the course of the last two days.

29-year-old Travis Ryan Brown is wanted for vehicle thefts and breaking and entering in Albemarle County.

Brown is wanted by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office for felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault and battery.

He is also wanted in Staunton for felony unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Anyone with information on Brown’s location is encouraged to call Albemarle Police or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

