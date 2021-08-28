As a business owner, if you want to require proof of vaccination from customers, what do you need to know?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Better Business Bureau released a number of tips for business owners who want to require proof of vaccination from their customers.

First, they recommend doing your research and coming up with a plan.

“You may decide on an honor system, where you simply ask the person if they are fully vaccinated or you may ask to see the person’s CDC vaccination card for more concrete proof,” the article states.

Once you decided on policies, the BBB suggests making those measures clear and visible for people to see.

The BBB also recommends training employees and offering alternatives for those who may choose not to show proof or is unable to be vaccinated.

“I would look at are there less invasive measures that you could do, is there a way to socially distance? Only allow a certain number of people in your place of business at a time requiring everyone to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, you know those are things you can do that are going to mitigate a lot of the risk,” Julie Wheeler, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Western Virginia explained.

One important part of the process includes spotting fake vaccines cards.

