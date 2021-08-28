CWS Harrisonburg seeking temporary housing for influx of refugees

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Church World Services in Harrisonburg is seeking the public’s help to fill an urgent need for temporary housing for 27 refugees who will be arriving in the friendly city over the next three weeks.

CWS says the housing would only be for a few weeks as arrivals get settled, they are open to spare bedrooms in homes and in-law suites, as well as Airbnb’s, or businesses like summer camps or retreat centers. They also encourage anyone willing to rent to refugees to reach out to them.

There will be 19 total people arriving on August 31st from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who will be in need of nine total bedrooms and 18 total beds. Two smaller groups will arrive in September, with two more people from the DRC arriving on the 9th in need of two bedrooms. There will be six people arriving from Syria on September 13th in need of three bedrooms and six beds.

CWS says while many refugees from Afghanistan are arriving across the U.S. there has also been an increase in arrivals from other countries around the globe due to backlogs from the pandemic.

“We are seeing a little bit more of an influx of new arrivals at this particular moment because there are people that are traveling now who were scheduled to travel during the early months of the pandemic,” said Emily Bender, CWS Harrisonburg’s Development and Communications coordinator.

Bender says it’s important to remember that refugees are a big part of the local community.

“Research does show that refugees and immigrants are central to keeping the Shenandoah Valley thriving, they have served in essential roles for years and throughout the pandemic,” she said.

CWS says most refugees are completely self sufficient within two months of arriving in the city.

