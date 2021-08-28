Advertisement

Harrisonburg leaders stress safety during upcoming large events

Block Party in the 'Burg 2018
Block Party in the 'Burg 2018(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The annual “Block Party in the ‘Burg” is an opportunity for James Madison University students to explore downtown Harrisonburg.

Earlier this week, Harrisonburg City Council members said they were hesitant about bigger events planned in the city like the block party.

“I think what all of us were kind of being cautious about was the size of the crowd that would be here for the block party,” Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said.

Reed said the council ultimately pushed the event forward and looks forward to welcoming the students back, with safety as a top priority.

“We are excited to have our JMU students back. They are a big part of our community and we’re also appreciative that they have gotten vaccinated,” Reed said. “We’re trying to get things back on track. Our businesses need the support and just having people back into the city, back into our downtown it’s exciting. But, we are aware that we are still fighting this pandemic.”

Reed said CDC recommendations will be followed and masks are encouraged if someone is vaccinated and does not feel comfortable in a large crowd.

JMU spokesperson Mary-Hope Vass said out of an abundance of caution, and in support of the city, students have been asked to mask up during the event.

“It’s important to all of us that we stay just strong but we kind of continue moving forward. We don’t want to go backward,” Reed said.

Reed said the council will continue to monitor the pandemic and make adjustments if need be.

For more information on downtown Harrisonburg road closures and parking during the “Block Party in the ‘Burg” event, click here.

Another event scheduled in Downtown Harrisonburg is the “Best.Weekend.Ever” happening September 3 through September 5.

