LAJC sharing helpful resources as SCOTUS ends eviction moratorium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Supreme Court voted to end the eviction moratorium, but Charlottesville’s Legal Aid Justice Center says, there are still ways to get help.

The center says HB340 allows any tenant in Virginia who has been sued for eviction and has some documentation of having experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19 - like loss of wages or hours in a job - to bring that documentation to their first court date.

That could allow for a 60-day continuance.

Caroline Klosko, a senior attorney with LAJC, says it’s preparing to help people get the legal help they need as the moratorium officially comes to an end.

“In the next few weeks we hope to have a system in place where we’re going to be at the eviction dockets in both Charlottesville and Albemarle most of the time,” Klosko said. “Showing up to court will maybe get you some quick legal assistance.”

For more information about tenants rights and resources, visit LAJC’s website here.

