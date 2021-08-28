Advertisement

Rockingham County Public Schools working to fix any bus route issues

Division Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said a bus driver shortage is a contributing factor.
File photo of a school bus
File photo of a school bus(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools students returned to school this week, but some families faced issues getting their student to school.

Division Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said some miscommunications or missing information for the bus routes and the ongoing bus driver shortages may have lead to some problems.

Scheikl said 20% of students were in the home learning academy last year and are returning to school along with new students to the division, which has lead to more students on the buses.

He added that the school district is short about 15 bus drivers.

Scheikl said the division is working to address the issues and prevent future situations.

“We don’t want kids at a bus stop and all of a sudden there is no bus there and then families have to figure out their own work schedules. It is not what we want,” Scheikl said. “It is not as instant as we sometimes hope, but that is just the nature of 11,000 students and just resources being limited,” Scheikl said.

He said the transportation department is working to have the issues straightened out by next Wednesday and if families have any more questions, you can contact your student’s school.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video from the front of the bus as the car drives around while the stop arm was out.
Parent speaks out after child is almost hit getting off a Harrisonburg school bus
Daizjha Renae Bryant of Staunton, has been charged with 1 felony count of Felonious assault....
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in stabbing incident
WHSV file image of Virginia State Police
Craigsville man killed in Augusta County crash
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Travis Ryan Brown, 29, is wanted by local law enforcement.
Wanted: Travis Ryan Brown

Latest News

SOL testing results impacted by disruption of classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Manchin announces W.Va. schools, libraries to receive $48 million to expand broadband access
VDH is aiming for weekly private testing of students and staff to keep a lid on outbreaks.
VDH working with voluntary school divisions for weekly COVID-19 testing of students, staff
Bridgewater College welcomes back students.
Bridgewater College welcomes back students