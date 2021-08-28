Rockingham County Public Schools working to fix any bus route issues

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools students returned to school this week, but some families faced issues getting their student to school.

Division Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said some miscommunications or missing information for the bus routes and the ongoing bus driver shortages may have lead to some problems.

Scheikl said 20% of students were in the home learning academy last year and are returning to school along with new students to the division, which has lead to more students on the buses.

He added that the school district is short about 15 bus drivers.

Scheikl said the division is working to address the issues and prevent future situations.

“We don’t want kids at a bus stop and all of a sudden there is no bus there and then families have to figure out their own work schedules. It is not what we want,” Scheikl said. “It is not as instant as we sometimes hope, but that is just the nature of 11,000 students and just resources being limited,” Scheikl said.

He said the transportation department is working to have the issues straightened out by next Wednesday and if families have any more questions, you can contact your student’s school.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.