RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy announced they have sent over 200 crews down to the areas impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The crews will come from Virginia and South Carolina.

They will be helping with restoring power to those in need.

Our thoughts are with our neighbors on the Gulf Coast as they deal with the impact of #Ida. We are glad to be able to offer support.



We have released over 200 Dominion Energy contract crews from VA & S.C. to travel to areas impacted by Ida to assist with power restoration. pic.twitter.com/9YlcFJBcu8 — Dominion Energy (@DominionEnergy) August 29, 2021

