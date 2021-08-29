Advertisement

Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness ahead of Hurricane Ida remnants

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(WSAZ, Governor Jim Justice)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice issued a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia on Sunday ahead of the remnants of Hurricane Ida, following the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service.

Hurricane Ida is forecast to hit the Gulf Coast later Sunday as a Category Four storm, with remnants predicted to reach the Mountain State by Tuesday evening and then tracking northeast through Thursday.

“Due to the magnitude of Hurricane Ida and the rainfall amounts predicted for West Virginia, I have ordered our state agencies to prepare to respond immediately if necessary,” Gov. Justice said. “We’re ready to provide all possible resources should flooding or other weather incidents occur.”

Coordinating agencies are now on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) should the need arise. For the duration of this event, the NWS will hold daily briefings with state leaders and emergency management personnel.

The SEOC is currently at an “Enhanced Watch” level in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is ready for full activation should it be ordered. Performing around-the-clock monitoring of weather and water levels in rivers and streams, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division’s (EMD) Watch Center will notify leaders if local emergency management agencies request assistance.

”With the Governor’s State of Preparedness, our partner agencies and county emergency managers are on standby to respond,” said EMD Deputy Director Greg Fuller. “EMD remains at the ready to provide all possible resources to protect the lives and property of our citizens. In addition to our Enhanced Watch due to COVID-19, we continue our mission by coordinating the state’s response to severe weather or any other threat.”

All West Virginians should remain attentive to weather conditions and be sure to follow any instructions issued by emergency officials. 

For updates, follow the West Virginia Emergency Management Division on social media at https://www.facebook.com/WVEMD/ and https://twitter.com/WVEMD.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHC
The latest on hurricane Ida, making landfall this weekend
Grove was last seen Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s office seeks assistance in finding runaway juvenile
Michael Worsham
Virginia man who won $1 million lottery prize, won $2.5 million prize in 2014
Tracking power outages
Katrina was massive which helped contribute to its insane storm surge.
Hurricane strength is more than just wind speed - Here’s why

Latest News

The Virginia Mennonite Central Committee held the second annual Hundreds for Hundreds walk in...
Mennonite Central Committee holds Hundreds for Hundreds walk to support refugees
September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and a former JMU professor is sharing his...
New type of biopsy detected retired JMU professor’s previously missed prostate cancer
(Source: Dominion Energy)
Dominion Energy sends over 200 crews to areas impacted by Hurricane Ida
Mercy Chefs is preparing their teams to help with relief efforts in Louisiana.
‘This is a very tough day’: Nonprofit prepares teams for Hurricane Ida relief efforts
Partly cloudy skies
Ben's Evening Forecast 8/29/2021