Mennonite Central Committee holds Hundreds for Hundreds walk to support refugees

The Virginia Mennonite Central Committee held the second annual Hundreds for Hundreds walk in...
The Virginia Mennonite Central Committee held the second annual Hundreds for Hundreds walk in downtown Harrisonburg to raise money for refugee relief across the globe.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Mennonite Central Committee held its second annual “Hundreds for Hundreds” walk in downtown Harrisonburg, to raise money for refugee relief across the globe.

The event is organized by the Refugee SOS (Share Our Surplus) committee. It’s part of the larger Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale, which spreads awareness and raises money to fight the refugee crisis all over the world. Last year the group raised $14,000 in one day during the walk.

The money raised from donations and sponsorships goes through the Virginia Mennonite Relief sale to help combat hunger and provide shelter for refugees, as well as contribute to peace efforts in war torn areas. The committee says their faith calls them to help those in need.

“The Bible gives a lot of attention to being hospitable to strangers, to the alien, to the foreigner, to the refugee, as a part of loving our neighbor as our selves, these are our world neighbors,” said Harvey Yoder, chair of the Refugee SOS committee. “They are people, human beings, families just like ours and we need to have a compassion for them just as we would have other people have compassion to us if we were experiencing their plight.”

Yoder says the walk couldn’t be more timely, with the on-going refugee crisis in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover. “We’re right in the middle of seeing all kinds of images of people who are in terrific need and we’re hoping that this community can be hospitable to refugees from Afghanistan as well as other parts of the world,” he said.

Anyone interested in donating to the Mennonite Central Committee’s cause can do so here.

