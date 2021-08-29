VEC to host virtual job fair series called, ‘LIVE, LOVE & WORK in Virginia!’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission will be hosting ‘‘Live, Love & Work in Virginia!’, which is a virtual job fair series to connect job seekers with employers.

Three virtual events will be held for employment opportunities in the northern, eastern and western regions of the state.

The following events will take place on these dates:

Sept. 8 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Northern Virginia, Shenandoah Valley, and Charlottesville

Sept. 9 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Eastern Virginia, including Norfolk, Hampton, and Richmond

Sept. 14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Southwestern and South Central Virginia

To register for any of these events, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.