VEC to host virtual job fair series called, ‘LIVE, LOVE & WORK in Virginia!’
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission will be hosting ‘‘Live, Love & Work in Virginia!’, which is a virtual job fair series to connect job seekers with employers.
Three virtual events will be held for employment opportunities in the northern, eastern and western regions of the state.
The following events will take place on these dates:
- Sept. 8 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Northern Virginia, Shenandoah Valley, and Charlottesville
- Sept. 9 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Eastern Virginia, including Norfolk, Hampton, and Richmond
- Sept. 14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Southwestern and South Central Virginia
To register for any of these events, click here.
